Film review: Obsession

MOVIE– Obsession

DIRECTOR– Curry Baker

PRODUCTION COMPANY– Blumhouse Productions

GRADE – B+

The theatrical debut for director Curry Baker, would it be too on the nose for me to say that I’m fixated, preoccupied, or engrossed with Obsession? From the jarring sound, costume, and set design that is grossly unsettling to the downright disgusting performances, there’s a lot to love here.

While the premise of wishing someone was in love with you and it (spoiler alert!) going terribly, isn’t new, I’d argue the characterisation in Obsession is what makes it interesting. This is where co-leads and fresh talent, Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston, really hone in on the insanity of this plot together. The supporting cast also shines here, stealing the tension away from the absurdity only to amplify it when we snap back to the reality of what we’re witnessing.

Beyond the characterisation, I felt that the visual language Obsession utilises during its high tension scenes makes it even more terrifying. I particularly enjoy the costuming and visual effects Narvarrette has during the penultimate scene, I was physically repulsed but couldn’t take my eyes off the screen.

Writing this, it occurs to me just how much the film refuses to hold your hand. The main catalyst doesn’t have an indepth explanation for how it works, but the established rules make sense—it’s easy to buy in. Even the primary conflict, while lacking mystery, feels realistic and best of all, unconvoluted. It’s not dumb, but you definitely don’t need to be an intellectual, which is fantastic for me.

Story, cast and design aside, I’d say probably the best thing about Obsession is watching everyone debrief outside the theatre after. It reminded me of watching Avengers: Infinity War in the best way possible. Do some of you have very wrong opinions? Yes, but isn’t that part of the fun after you’ve been screaming in a dark room with strangers?

I’m glad it wasn’t just me who felt compelled to watch Obsession. Baker’s film grossed 339.2 million at the worldwide box office, and smashed multiple records for both horror movies and Focus Features previous horror hit, The Blair Witch Project. It really could be full steam ahead for Baker and the Gen Z horror rise, so say the hopeful TikTok reviewers.

Ultimately, this was a really good watch. I was sufficiently scared, and I can confidently say that I haven’t had a movie stay in my mind like Obsession has. I’m excited to see what Baker’s next project will include, and, more importantly, I hope this marks a rise in indie, low-budget, high-passion projects entering the theatre.

-Acacia Carol