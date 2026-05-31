ALBUM REVIEW: The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs

ALBUM – The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs.

ARTIST – Noah Kahan

LABEL – Mercury Records

GRADE – B+

The fourth studio album from Vermont’s Noah Kahan, The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs, explores themes of loss, grief, and every glimmering moment that makes a story important to those who live through them.

As expected, Kahan’s ability to create deeply moving, albeit sometimes depressing, stories within his music is the emotional lynchpin of the album. That’s not to say there isn’t levity, as the single “Headed North” showcases well with its Cybertruck shout-out.

In my personal opinion, the greatest demerit this album has against itself is that Kahan seems to be limited, sonically. It’s not as though every song has to explore something new in its production. However, the singles that particularly stood out to me were the ones that found something small to tweak in their signature sound.

Coming in at an hour and a half, the extended album contains 21 songs. Out of the four additions, “Lighthouse,” “Staying Still,” “A Few Of Your Own,” and “Orbiter,” I really only found “Orbiter” and “Lighthouse” to be worth the listen. The former aren’t bad, just not memorable.

But for whatever critiques I have for The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs, I have more flowers to give Kahan.

The album’s opening single, “End of August,” is able to tap into the inherent haunting melancholy of Kahan’s sound, combined with the resonant lyrics he does all too well. “Orbiter” and “Willing and Able” also tap into this and are sure to make their way onto every sad folksy playlist this side of the West.



“Deny, Deny, Deny,” “We Go Way Back,” “Porch Light,” and “Spoiled” are also some strong standouts that find a way to expand Kahan’s horizons while still being recognisable hits. I think the best time to listen to this album is on the way to a camping trip in the rain or while making an eco print.

-Acacia Carol