ALBUM REVIEW: The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs

by · May 31, 2026

The newest album from Vermont's Noah Kahan, The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs looks to touch on themes of hometown and grief. Photo courtesy of Wikipedia.

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