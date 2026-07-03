ALBUM REVIEW: you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

by · July 3, 2026

The third album from former Disney star, Olivia Rodrigo, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love has charted in over 15 countries. Photo courtesy of Wikipedia.

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