4 inexpensive ways to decorate your space this back-to-school season

By Astrid Cunanan, Arts Editor

Can you believe it’s back-to-school season once again? Taylor Swift was correct when she said “August slipped away into a moment in time.”

Whether you’re back in person or online this academic year, it is always a good idea to spruce up your space every now and then to give yourself the motivation to study and/or work. Here are four ways to decorate your space without breaking the bank.

1. Plants

During the lockdown, I accumulated plants to fill a small corner in my room but I didn’t stop there, my room quickly got overtaken by plants. But I have no regrets. Plants have made a world of difference by adding colour to my room.

Since clay pots are usually the cheapest option, go the extra mile and paint the clay pots with acrylic paint! Don’t forget to let the pot air dry for a day or two before repotting your plant.

You can support Calgary’s many local plant shops such as PLANT in Inglewood, their sister shop PLANT PLANT (also in Inglewood), or the newly established The Sunday Shop on 1st Street SW.

2. Go Thrifting!

Now, what’s better than being sustainable and being kind to your wallet? Thrift stores are amazing for finding the most unique items — the thrill of the hunt is truly what excites me. You never know what you will stumble upon. Here are some items to keep in mind the next time you find yourself in a thrift store: picture frames, flower vases, candles, lamps and mirrors.

3. Pictures

If you have physical copies of pictures lying around, create a photo collage! If you live in a dorm and don’t want to damage your walls, you can use a cork board as a base for your pictures and use adhesive mounting putty.

To spice up your collage wall, utilize your washi tape and create fun borders around some pictures to create emphasis.

4. D.I.Y Accessories Dish

Need a dedicated area for your rings and other trinkets? Create your own Pinterest-inspired ring dish! For this craft, you will need to purchase air-dry clay from an arts and crafts store, a small bowl filled halfway with water and a clean surface to work on.

Before starting on anything, plan out the shape you would like to recreate and then proceed to warm up the clay with your hands.

I found that the clay dried up quickly so this is where the water comes in handy. If you’re not quite done shaping your piece, dip your index finger into the water and dab some water into the clay — this will give you more time to work. Just repeat when needed!

Use items you already have to help get the shape you want. For example, I traced a candle lid over the clay to create a perfect circle. All that I had left to do was gently lift the sides to create a bowl effect.

To be safe, let the clay dish rest for a day before using.

Increase your productivity this school year and take the time to create an environment you’re comfortable and excited to work in.