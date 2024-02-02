Mirror Mirror is taking viewers on a journey through their wildest dreams

by · February 2, 2024

An interactive indoor art exhibit is coming to Calgary from Feb. 2 until March 17. Photo courtesy of Moment Factory

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector Jan. 25, 2024

Archives