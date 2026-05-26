Calgary’s summer film frenzy

by · May 26, 2026

With many independent theatres and art venues calling Calgary home, it's tough to pick just one to visit. Photo courtesy of Alex Munsell via Unsplash

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector March 5, 2026

Archives