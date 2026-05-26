Calgary’s summer film frenzy

By Acacia Carol, Layout Editor

Buttery popcorn, an ice cold pop, and a comfy seat to boot, is there any better way to spend a breezy summer afternoon? With a handful of high-quality independent theatres calling Calgary home, how do you choose?



From historical presentations to campy heist movies, check out these movie presentations, screenings, and festivals for a packed summer matinee.

Braveheart at The Confluence

Have you ever thought, ‘How did that happen in real life?’ Well, this showing of Braveheart features a 10-15 minute presentation about the real-life events that inspired the film. Apart of a summer-long series, Braveheart airs June 13, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Your $17 ticket covers admission to the presentation and film, a small bag of popcorn, and after-hours admission to The Confluence Cultural Centre. Who says you can’t learn your history and enjoy it too?

Mile End Kicks at Canyon Meadows

Would you consider 2011 far enough in the past to be considered a historical piece? Now showing until the middle of June, Mile End Kicks promises to be an iconic blast from the past. With Alanis Morrisette writing her ‘Jagged Little Pill’ album serving as the cultural milieu and backdrop of Mile End Kicks, it only makes sense to watch at Canyon Meadows. Or catch any of the $5 shows this summer.

I Love Boosters at The Plaza

Starring Keke Palmer, Will Poulter, and Demi Moore, this campy film is perfect for enjoying in The Plaza’s Kensington location. I Love Boosters, showing until May 28, focuses on the intense rivalry between professional shoplifters and a fashion designer. Partnered with The Plaza’s permanent food truck companion, Odd Sausage, sidebar and cafe on site, whatever you see here promises to be a great time!

Calgary Mountain Film Fest at Globe Cinema

Choosing the best of the best from the Paddling Film Festival (PFF), this two-day showing includes a guest speaker. Featuring primarily local filmmakers, the films shown this May 28 at PFF tackle everything from canoeing the Pacific to the Arctic, or the transformative impact that navigating an outdoor adventure can have. Catch a few films for the price of one!