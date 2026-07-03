Film review: Backrooms

MOVIE– Backrooms

DIRECTOR– Kane Parsons

PRODUCTION COMPANY– Atomic Monster

GRADE – C+

Who has the better memory, the internet or a room? In Kane Parsons’ Backrooms, it’s actually neither. Although you’re in for a dissociative and scary time, I can see the final thoughts for Backrooms being as varied as the rooms we trudge through themselves.

Director Kane Parsons, who officially became the youngest director in cinema history to have a film debut at number one in both the domestic and global box offices, has a deeper familiarity with the Backrooms concept than most. Parsons’ earlier projects include creating Backrooms analog horror content for YouTube, and it’s clear to see how he’s developed the concept since these initial videos.

I think the concept of a liminal space that doesn’t quite fit our reality and almost acts as a sentient memory keeper is very fleshed out, but the characters here left much to be desired.

Clark, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, feels a little one-note, too complex or rich. Mary Kline, played by Renate Reinsve, was so closed off that I didn’t feel too compelled to learn more.

The ambience really stands out here, and I was very impressed to see a real commitment to including practical effects for the entity and some of the nonsensical items in the backrooms themselves. Seriously, I’ll never be able to hear a low fluorescent light hum without checking for an exit again.

I went into Backrooms with a pretty solid understanding and a big appreciation of the concept, having skulked around the creepy side of the internet for a while now. Even for me, the film dragged in some places.

While I love being able to go back and find new details that deepen my understanding of whatever hidden story the director is trying to convey, I don’t want most of the juicy stuff to happen in the subtext. At times, I think Parsons’ film toes the line, but there were definitely scenes where I felt like I was missing something.

As critical as I am of Backrooms, I say this with love and appreciation for the story, themes, and concepts portrayed here. It’s fresh and unique, and I can see its initial mainstream success giving way to a thriving cult classic community.

-Acacia Carol