ALBUM REVIEW: Middle of Nowhere

ALBUM – Middle of Nowhere

ARTIST – Kacey Musgraves

LABEL – Lost Highway Records

GRADE – B

Her sixth major studio album, Kacey Musgraves’ Middle of Nowhere, is aptly titled. In one way or another, almost all songs touch on a feeling of isolation, whether it be from a person, a place left behind, or struggling with a loved one in addiction.

The powerhouse here is definitely Musgraves’ voice, which really shines alongside the featured artists throughout the album. Unfortunately, I found that the lyricism here, while effective, is often cut short and lacking in substance.

However, I think that Musgraves is intuitive to what her audience might be looking for from past projects. A good example comes from the long and storied feud between the Musgraves and country star Miranda Lambert, which fans of either artist are familiar with.

Rather than push the issue aside, the pair bury the hatchet on the plunky and fun “Horses and Divorces”, which creates a fantastic listen even for us unfamiliar outsiders. Additionally, “Mexico Honey” and “Uncertain, TX” can close in a satisfying way.

Some other worthy mentions here are “Uncertain,” “Dry Spell,” and what I predict to be the next Stampede platinum anthem, “Everyone Wants To Be A Cowboy.” Give it a listen and mosey back here in July when I’m right.

While there’s only so much you can do with a guitar and sweet vocals, Musgraves also tries something new with production, particularly in “I Believe In Ghosts” and “Abilene,” although it’s nothing mind-blowing.

I enjoyed my time in the Middle of Nowhere, but I think next time, I’ll just stop for gas and snacks before heading on my merry way.

-Acacia Carol