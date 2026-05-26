Where to find local produce around Calgary

By Acacia Carol, Layout Editor

According to the Calgary Farmers’ Market website, its southern location receives over 1 million visitors per year. Their goal is to supply Calgarians with fresh food and connect local makers to buyers.

However, the farmers’ market isn’t the only place that supplies regionally grown produce. This spring and summer, consider skipping the busy lines and shop at one of the 30 local farm stands across Calgary.

Started in 2017, the farm stands program is one part of the CalgaryEATS! food system assessment and action plan. According to the city, part of the aim of the farm stands program is to support local growing and make nutritious food more accessible for Calgarians.

CalgaryEATS! also looks to support urban agriculture by creating an application process for boulevard and community gardens. The program also allows for backyard hens and urban beekeeping with proper licensing.

Food insecurity is a growing problem in Calgary, according to a CBC article. A 2023 StatsCanada report cited 500,000 people within the city had “inadequate or insecure access to food.”

Affordable, locally grown, accessible, and healthy food is a key part of the plan to create easier access to nutritious food across the city, the CalgaryEATS! report outlines. The farm stands are one way the city is exploring pushing back against food insecurity. Currently, there are over 25 stands operating this spring and summer, although a handful of stands plan to continue selling produce into December. To find out more about which food stands are closest to your community, visit the City of Calgary’s interactive map.