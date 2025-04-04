Sharpen your spurs, rodeo season is coming up!

Naomi Campbell, Staff Writer |

Alberta Rodeo Season

Going to a rodeo for the first time is an experience I hope everyone can experience at least once in their lives. Whether it’s a small town rodeo with some famous in house names, or the big scale Calgary Stampede with huge pro athletes from all over the world, is it a sight to see, and a time to remember.

The Canadian Pro Rodeo Association (CPRA), holds events all over Alberta, with a couple stretching through Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and British Columbia.

The rodeo holds such a sacred place in many people’s hearts, as it is their lifestyle and how they were raised. The atmosphere is electric during the rodeo, but the dances that are held add another aspect of a community coming together as one to celebrate. So grab your jeans, shine up your boots, dust off your hats, and let’s get ready to ride this rodeo season.

Events to watch and athletes to look out for

Majority of rodeos will hold many events starting in the morning, and continuing into nightfall. These events include, barrel racing, bronc riding, team roping, steer wrestling and everyone’s favourite–bull riding. Men and women come from all over the country to try and outshine their competitors for a chance to earn enough points to compete at larger rodeos in America and Canada, such as the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) that is held in Las Vegas every December, and Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Canada.

Here are a few athletes that you should keep an eye out for this rodeo season:

Saskatchewan born saddle bronc rider, Cache Schellenberg is 22-years-old, and has been a pro athlete since 2024. He has been an impeccable rider in the PRCA over the past year and has so much in store for this coming season.

Bull rider Tanner Eno, is still an amateur rider and has yet to earn his pro card, but at 26-years-old he is ranked 72nd in the world. Coming from the small town of Coronation, Alta., his style of riding has proven to be the underdog of the season, but after winning the Rimbey West rodeo on March 21-22, he showed everyone that he is not going out without a fight.

For the ladies, Shelby Spielman is a Calgary Stampede and Canadian Finals Rodeo qualifier in barrel racing. She took a small break from rodeo after the 2022 season, but is back and ready as ever, after the insane run time of 14.820 seconds in the Rimbey West rodeo on March 21-22.

If you plan on following the CPRA circuit this summer, the next upcoming rodeos in Alberta are in Medicine Hat, from April 25-27, Taber, from April 25-26, and Coleman, from May 2-4. You can find the full schedule on the Canadian Pro Rodeo Association website.