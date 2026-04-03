OPINION: The newest cult classic film: Discussing Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!

by · April 3, 2026

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley star in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s newest film, The Bride! Photo courtesy of Facebook / @WarnerBros.Canada

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