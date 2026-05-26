Five Calgary night markets to hit this summer

By Acacia Carol, Layout Editor

What’s the best way to enjoy the warm weather, daylight savings, and, if you’re a student, the free time and money you suddenly have? Check out a night market, enjoy a beer garden, and surround yourself with charming tchotchkes, of course!

So, to aid aimless wandering, we’ve compiled a list of five night markets to check out this summer. All markets are free to attend and welcome volunteers, musical or otherwise!

University District (U/D) Night Market

Planned to make your Wednesdays a little more bearable, the University District night market runs from 5 p.m. till 10 p.m. well into Sept. Packed with vendors and plenty of local restaurants, shops, and venues nearby, this market is great for anyone looking for a bit of everything. Check out where your favourite vendors will be by using this interactive map.

Upcoming markets: May 27, June 24, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 23.

Inglewood Night Market

Run by the same organisers as the Marda Loop and 4th Street night markets, Calgarians can expect over 130 vendors, 12 food trucks, and live music. The Inglewood market is also close to Cold Garden brewery, so you can explore and experience the historic neighbourhood. Starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m., you really have time to explore everything Inglewood has to offer.

Upcoming markets: June 12, July 10, Aug.14, Sept. 4 and 11.

Marda Loop Night Market

Don’t let construction blues get you down this summer! With vendors and food trucks you’ve come to expect when you think ‘market’, the Marda Loop night market also offers live entertainment and the opportunity to traverse 34th-36th Ave, traffic-free. Open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., walk till your feet hurt and stop by the Marda Loop Brewing Co.’s beer garden.

Upcoming markets: June 13, July 11, Sept.12.

4th Street Night Market

Are street markets not your thing, but you still don’t want to miss out on everything that other markets offer? Look no further than the 4th Street Night Market, hosted in the heart of Central Memorial Park. With a kids’ section, dining seating, and a dance-encouraged stage, this 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. party is going well into September.



Upcoming markets: June 20, July 18, Aug. 22, Sept. 19.

The Kensington Night Market

Offering the most market days and running from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., The Kensington Night Market is a great place for dipping your toes into the night market scene. The Downtown Markets also hosts a variety of daytime markets, including the Stephen Ave market, for the early birds.

Upcoming markets: June 25, July 16 and 30, Aug.12 and 27, Sept. 3.