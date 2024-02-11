Piikani Nation declares a state of emergency over drug crisis

Bella Coco, Staff Writer

The Piikani Nation in Southern Alberta declared a state of emergency on Jan. 2 after a multitude of drug deaths. In a statement to Global News, Troy Knowlton, Piikani Nation Chief, stated, “In the last week, we have seen several deaths. These deaths will be marked with sorrow throughout the nation,” Knowlton said. “To all those affected, we are making services available in the form of grief and mental health counseling.”

Additionally, Knowlton released an official statement saying that drug crises that involve Indigenous nations like Piikani Nation may prove to be “The public policy challenge of the century, affecting every community from coast to coast.”

In late December 2023, the RCMP identified three drug-related deaths in less than one week. All three of the deceased were found to be women ranging from 30 to 60 years old.

Cpl. Troy Savinkoff of the RCMP said that all of the deaths were believed to be fentanyl overdoses.

In a statement released by the Piikani Chief and Council, the crisis was recognized as a health and policing issue. Citizens are strongly urged to report any drug usage or dealing to the RCMP immediately, and that a full community approach is what is needed to help.

“We are a proud Nation,” the statement read. “Our ancestors expect us to cherish and protect our young people. Working together, we can make a difference for them. We must.”

According to ScienceDirect, there are three waves in an opioid overdose crisis: opioid pills, heroin, and synthetic opioids. As a nation, Canada is suffering from illegal and prescription opioid deaths.

There is hope that the state of emergency will help provide more control in the community. According to the Canadian Charter, because a state of emergency was declared, there will be exemplary measures to provide treatment, prevent usage, and give the community more resources.

The Piikani Nation is working with the RCMP to provide more law enforcement on the source of the drug crisis, and that if those with any information on suspected drug trafficking are encouraged to come forward.

At the end of the day, Knowlton acknowledged that the drug crisis in Piikani Nation has been long-term, and that the complicated issue requires immediate action.

“My personal sympathies go out to the families of the youth who have been taken from us. They can be assured, however, that we will offer more than sympathy. We are acting,” Knowlton said.