Reflector guide: (Almost) every festival except Stampede in YYC

By Acacia Carol, Layout Editor

Edmonton might have marketed itself as ‘Canada’s Festival City’ in 1989, but The City of Calgary’s Eventful City strategy is looking to challenge that claim.

From music and film festivals to night markets and cultural events, here’s The Reflector’s guide to everything but Stampede to keep you busy this summer.

Taste of Calgary

Coming to Cowboys Park this July 30 until August 3, Taste of Calgary (TOC) is a free-admission way to sample food and drinks across Cowtown. While admission is free, TOC sells one-dollar tickets for sampling around the festival grounds. On average, items range from two to eight tickets, and portions don’t disappoint. You can find the upcoming menu list here.

Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

Avid readers of our Arts section will be familiar with the exciting variety of talent offered by Sled Island this June 12 to 21. With over 150 musicians, comedians and even conference presenters, this year’s festival truly has something for everyone. Study up on the upcoming talent through Sled Radio. Can’t wait till June? Sled Island’s Rockin’ 4 Dollar$ is coming home to The Blox Arts Centre this May 28.

Calgary International Film Festival

If the end of summer also pushes you back into the comfort of your home, then consider the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) a happy medium this Sept. 24 to Oct. 4. The biggest film festival in Alberta will showcase 200 films and award $60, 000 worth of cash and prizes for filmmakers. Great news for those who, again, don’t want to wait, because CIFF also offers a first look at Tuner, a film about a piano tuner who discovers a knack for cracking safes, on May 25.

BUMP Festival

BUMP Festival is notorious for installing new murals and beautifying the Beltline, but this year will also include public sculptures, exhibitions, and interactive installations. While an official lineup of artists and events hasn’t dropped yet, BUMP says that this year the art society will “think bigger, work longer, and invest more meaningfully” in Calgary’s art scene. Be sure to also check out BUMP’s public and private mural tours, which take place year-round.

4th Street Lilac Festival

Eight stages, 500 vendors, and 70+ performers—what else could you need on a lazy Sunday in June? This year’s Lilac Festival on June 7 has something for Calgarians big and small. Starting at the Bow River and expanding across 4th Street until 12th Ave, the large event is a great way to spend the day. The free event usually draws 100,000 visitors, but there is ample transit access to alleviate congested parking.

Still hungry for more? Find out more about Calgary’s eventful summer at Calgary Tourism’s website.