Reflector guide: Calgary’s ice cream combos

By Acacia Carol, Layout Editor

Would it be untrue to call Calgary a city built on ice cream? Structurally, yes, but this year’s seasonal flavours offered around the city certainly highlight our diverse frozen-treat interests.

Mixing this year’s trendy ingredients like miso or yuzu and some more creative options like carrot cake and strawberry prosecco, here are some of the seasonal flavours worth exploring this summer.

Cereal milk

This nostalgic combo can be found at a few of Calgary’s notorious ice cream haunts, but nobody has built a solid foundation of cereal-infused flavours like the newly opened Tat’s Treats. While the soft serve’s flavour is subtle, the mix-ins really make you feel like you’re getting every last drop out of your morning bowl.

Asia inspired

This broad category is covered by every ice cream shop in Calgary, but it’s at the forefront of the offerings at the Milk Ice Cream Club. With flavours like Hokkaido milk and a Vietnamese fruit cocktail, Chè Thái, it was the Chrysanthemum cream that stood out as a creative and tasty choice.

Matcha mango passionfruit

Calgary-based Made by Marcus is famous for its artisanal flavours, and the matcha mango passionfruit is a droolworthy foray into the seasonal menu. The jammy mango and passionfruit inclusion, mixed with the smooth matcha, really tastes like a chilly take on a classic summer bevvy.

Aperol spritz

We lied about this list being exclusively ice cream, but you’ll forgive us when you try the Aperol Spritz sorbetto from Noto Gelato. The booze-infused frozen treat would be best enjoyed on a patio, but your couch is certainly a close second. Slightly tangy and sweet enough to satisfy, this sorbetto is delicious.

Key lime pie

A strong summer addition from another of Calgary’s cult favourites, the key lime pie from Village Ice Cream is a self-proclaimed GOAT. With graham crackers mixed in, the sharp and tart key lime flavour results in a bright and cohesive cone.

Lemon elderflower

Honey, flowers, and citrus mix in a unique blend from XO Ice Cream. The southeast shop offers sundaes, milkshakes, scoops, and waffles, all available in regular and seasonal flavours. With other flavours like violet, coffee crisp, and honey chamomile, try something new and unexpected this summer.