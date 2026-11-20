Jarod Lechadores, Contributor

For over three decades, Tom Cruise has become one of the most famous action stars in the world.

The Mission Impossible film series, in particular, cemented Cruise as a star movie-goers can rely on for impressive and occasionally death defying stunts in his well made blockbusters.

However, no one stays young forever, and despite his intense dedication to the contrary, even Cruise cannot escape this fact.

Time for a change

How can someone who has spent the last decade pushing their craft to the limits still retain a commitment to showing audiences something they have not seen before? It is a perplexing challenge, and I have no doubt this was a factor for Cruise when he signed on for Digger.

Digger is directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, who most viewers know from his work on Birdman and The Revenant.

Iñárritu is an incredibly bold and somewhat controversial filmmaker, who continues to push his stories to limits that often divide audiences and critics.

Iñárritu’s last film, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, is a perfect example of this. It is a beautifully shot and well composed film, but it is also an abstract and surrealist comedy that goes for the fences and does not hold your hand along the way.

Likewise, Digger follows in this tradition.

Certainly bold

If there is one reason why I would recommend Digger, it is that it is a movie that you will never forget.

The film centers on Digger Rockwell, played by Cruise, who is the world’s wealthiest oil magnate. When his newest drilling operation in Greenland leads to a global ecological disaster, he and the American Government must fix the problem before it is too late to save the world.

Naturally, Digger is also a satire about unchecked capitalism and climate change.

Some critics claim that the film is intentionally humourless in service of its commentary, which renders any criticism of the film’s humour as inherently missing the point.

Personally, I did find the film to be very funny, and the performances really carried the story—Cruise is fantastic, John Goodman has his own hilarious moments as the incompetent president, with the standout for me being Riz Ahmed.

Ahmed plays Dr. Ganesh, a scientist who is forced to direct Digger and the others to take the crisis seriously, who faces frustrations and is often stonewalled. There are a few scenes of him acting drunk that are absolutely hilarious, so the claim that the movie is not meant to be funny just rings hollow to me.

The humour and the satire of this film is not meant to be subtle in any way, which I think is why critics dislike the film more than audiences. I think critics expected a type of satire that is clearly absurd, but the humour and ideas play within the realm of reality.

However, Digger should not be treated as a clever comedy, but a complete farce.

Funny to the bone

Digger is a film that lampoons its own existence and asks us to laugh along the way.

In the era of absurdity that we live in, Digger does not try to justify or rationalize the unknown—the film only asks us to accept our collective situation in spite of how terrifying it is.

Returning to Cruise, I can see why he chose to make a film like this. Soon, he won’t be able to scale the tallest buildings, fly jets or even run like he used to, so he has to try something new. Digger is a film that does not contain the death-defying stunts Cruise is known for, but spiritually, it embodies the daredevil filmmaking sensibilities that have defined his career.

This was a film that cost 280 million to make and market, and he put his reputation on the line to get it green lit, as it more than likely would not have been made.

For that alone, making this film gives me just as much respect for Cruise as I had for Mission Impossible 4 when he scaled the tallest building in the world. Controversy aside, this film shows that no matter what, Cruise will always strive to give us something we have not seen before.