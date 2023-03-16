Lost in a Dreamy Spell: My Enchanting Night at the Alvvays concert

Astrid Cunanan, Arts Editor

In short, I was swept away by dreamy guitar riffs and sugar-coated vocals by Alvvays, the indie-pop quintet based in Toronto that has been charming audiences across North America with their irresistible melodies and bittersweet lyrics in support of their newest album, Blue Rev, last fall.

On a chilly evening in Calgary fans eagerly gathered at MacEwan hall to witness the band’s mesmerizing live performance. And let me tell you, Alvvays did not disappoint. From start to finish, their set was a whimsical journey through love, loss and everything in between.

As the lights dimmed and the crowd erupted in cheers, Alvvays took the stage, frontwoman Molly Rankin leading the charge with her signature guitar sound and ethereal vocals. The band kicked things off with their infectious hit “Pharmacist” immediately sending the audience into a frenzy of swaying and singing along. From there, they launched into a series of fan-favourites like “Dreams Tonite,” “Not My Baby,” and “Archie, Marry Me,” each one delivering a euphoric burst of energy that filled the room.

In a refreshing break from the usual sea of glowing phone screens, the crowd at Alvvays’ concert seemed to be fully present and living in the moment. The absence of constant filming and photo-taking was a welcome sight, as fans instead surrendered themselves to the band’s infectious beats and dreamy melodies.

It was as if the music had cast a spell over the audience, luring them into a state of pure blissful abandon.

As if Alvvays’ enchanting music wasn’t enough to transport the audience to another world, the concert’s projection visuals took things to the next level. Against a white backdrop, images of natural landscapes and celestial wonders danced across the screen, creating a mesmerizing dreamscape that perfectly complemented the band’s dreamy sound.

At times, it felt as though the audience was being whisked away on a cosmic journey, soaring through starry skies and gliding over fields of wildflowers. Other times, the visuals took on a more intimate, introspective tone, zooming in on the intricate details of a leaf or the shimmering reflection of a pond.

Throughout it all, the visuals never felt like a distraction or an afterthought, but rather an integral part of the concert experience. They added an extra layer of beauty and depth to Alvvays’ music, highlighting the themes of nature and wonder that run through many of their songs.

As the crowd filtered out into the night, it was impossible not to feel a sense of gratitude for having been part of such a magical experience. Overall, for $30 I got everything and more for about an hour and a half. If you have the chance to see Alvvays live, I highly recommend it.