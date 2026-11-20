Karra Smith, News Editor

Whether it’s adding more whimsy to daily life or a desire to return to analogue tools, the cultural niche of medieval core is making a recurring appearance in media.

Many likely remember actress Zendaya’s 2018 Met Gala look, which featured a Joan of Arc-esque vibe, with a full Versace chainmail outfit.

Similarly, much of Chappell Roan’s wardrobe offers the same energy, with the iconic 15th-century staple headdress, the Hennin, highlighted throughout her media.

In a 2025 article, Elle magazine contributing editor Kristen Bateman called out the bizarre Middle Ages fascination, particularly on the runway.

“Earlier this year, someone wearing a 15th-century suit of armour became the street-style star of the front row at Burberry,” she said.

However, these trends go beyond appearance.

A recent video went viral in one of the many corners of the internet, showing a Lime bike joust.

The London-based event took place in October of this year and shows actor Camtholomew the First and artist Jack Carden riding the motorised bicycles equipped with PVC pipes and lances.

While in a BBC report, the Lime company strongly advised against this practice in the name of safety, it is one of many examples of current generations yearning for a time before the 21st century.

Another example is social media accounts that focus on offering viewers ways to add whimsy to their lives through medieval aesthetics.

One such account is Instagram user @sirkadeansidequests, who posts daily activities and challenges for followers to complete.

While much of the medieval aesthetic gets roped in with fantasy and mystical themes, there is a cultural comeback of the Middle Ages becoming prevalent in current media, and it can only be assumed these trends will continue until the next best thing comes along.

For now, we can only assume that, centuries down the line, youth will be re-enacting our daily practices in the hope of discovering the wonders of our everyday lives.

“Times are strange, and apparently call for even stranger fashion.” Kristen Bateman