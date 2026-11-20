Sofia Ibrahimi, Contributor

University students often have to buy books and school supplies on top of paying tuition fees.

Many students also carry laptops or class equipment needed to complete their schoolwork.

However, the physical strain on students’ backs, necks and shoulders from carrying all of these materials around campus is often overlooked.

While heavy backpacks are nothing new for university students, many programs at Mount Royal University (MRU) require additional materials to be carried around campus in addition to textbooks.

Mathieu Gauthier, a fifth-year environmental science student at MRU, said he is used to carrying heavy backpacks for school and other activities like weightlifting and outdoor fieldwork.

Gauthier said he occasionally experiences shoulder pain from carrying his heavy backpack around campus and has seen a chiropractor in the past for related issues.

“There were periods of time where I would have like two computers in my backpack plus everything I needed for the day,” Gauthier says. “It was heavy.”

Although he does not consider backpack weight a major personal issue, Gauthier says carrying his belongings can cause shoulder discomfort.

“I think a lot of people don’t know that wearing a backpack all the time does have effects on your back,” he says.

Many programs require more than laptops and textbooks to complete schoolwork.

Sohann Sivakumar, a first-year nursing student at MRU, explains that in some of his classes, students are required to bring along lab materials such as a lab coat, a blood pressure cuff and a stethoscope.

Sivakumar recalled hauling his belongings around campus at the start of the semester, before he was able to obtain a locker on campus.

“I remember in the first few weeks carrying like, so much stuff around to different classes,” Sivakumar says. “That was definitely a challenge.”

The physical toll of heavy backpacks

Students are used to carrying heavy bags, but how they carry them can have serious effects on their bodies, said Heather Whelan, a senior lecturer in MRU’s Health and physical education department.

“Essentially, carrying a heavy backpack would be considered a form of strength training,” Whelan says.

Poor posture can lead to increased stress on the lower back, neck and shoulders. Additionally, students who carry their bags on one side of their body can increase stress on certain areas.

Whelan said the trapezius, the large muscle that runs from the base of the skull down to the middle of the back, can be particularly strained when students shrug their shoulders to carry heavy loads.

“When you have both straps on, the load is being supported by both sides of the body,” Whelan says.

She said that carrying a manageable load with proper posture would reduce musculoskeletal problems, but carrying heavy loads for long periods with poor posture can lead to pain in the back, neck and shoulders.

Lightening the load

There are ways MRU students can attempt to reduce the weight of their school supplies.

Sivakumar suggested that for some nursing lab classes, the school could provide some of the materials required for the lab, such as a blood pressure cuff.

Another way universities can help decrease the amount of materials students are required to carry to campus is by making digital resources for class more easily accessible.

“If there is something that faculty can do, it’s make class resources free,” Gauthier says.

Whelan suggests that students take stock of what they are bringing to school each day and then leave behind what they don’t need.

While carrying school supplies around campus is routine for university students, many may not consider the physical effects it can have on their bodies.