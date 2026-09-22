Is indie cinema seeing a comeback?

by · September 22, 2026

Obsession stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette promoting the film ahead of the theatrical debut. Photo courtesy of Facebook / @Obsessionmovie

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