Reflector guide: Stampede’s 2026 Midway concession

By Acacia Carol, Layout Editor

Stampede is just around the corner! If rodeo or concerts haven’t drawn you to the stomping grounds yet, then maybe this year’s concession lineup might pique your interest.

While the world’s largest outdoor show usually delivers on some truly unhinged food combos (seriously, remember the ketchup and mustard ice cream in 2023?), this year hosts a bigger foray into trendy new drinks as well.

From the butter-drizzled soft serve vanilla ice cream to the giant senbei challenge, we’ve compiled a list of the most unique midway food and drinks you can try this Stampede.

Blue coconut cloud matcha — Covet Sips + Sweets

To say matcha is having its moment right now is redundant; matcha is the moment. This blue coconut drink from Okoktok’s Covet Sips + Sweets promises to deliver something candy sweet and perfect to sip while walking around the festival grounds.

Butter chicken birria tacos — Mexican Street Food

Two of the most delicious cuisines (in my opinion!) meet in this delicious chicken taco. Served with the perfect consomme and exploding with that perfect subtle heat, this is a great meal option from Mexican Street Food.

Crunchy critter corn in a cup — Original Turkey Drumstick

There’s always one. This Mexican street-style corn is topped with crunchy mealworms, chili spice, and cheese. Served in a cup by Original Turkey Drumstick, is this the perfect pick-me-up between rides?

Loaded Tex-Mex sago discs — Freakk Fries

These discs from Freakk Fries confound me. It’s the slightly sweet, chewy flavour of the fried sago, topped with cheese, avocado, and Hot Cheetos, that promises a bold combo.

Ramen doughnut — Wok this Way

The self-proclaimed ‘ramenut’ from Wok this Way deepfries ramen noodles and covers them with their in-house sauce. Some spring onion and furikake later, and you’ve got a unique handheld fusion to take for a turn.

Rick’s blue heat Takis pizza—Rick’s Pizza

Ever had a regular pickle pizza from Rick’s Pizza and craved a little bit more kick? More importantly, should it have been bluer? With their mozzarella and dill pickle base, the addition of blue heat Takis adds a little kick and crunch to your green ‘za.

There are over 60 new additions to Calgary’s Stampede midway food line-up this summer. Whether you’re exploring new flavours or coming back for some classics, there’s bound to be something for everyone this year.