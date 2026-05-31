Tracking food trucks has never been easier

By Acacia Carol, Layout Editor

Originating in the 1860s, the chuck wagon was created to feed wandering cowboys. Now, in 2026, wagons have more horsepower and cowboys have traded in their spurs for sneakers.

However the spirit of the hungry traveller still prevails in Cowtown, and it’s never been easier to find a meal on wheels. Hundreds of food trucks call Calgary home, and with a large variety of options, how do you track them all?



Enter the Calgary Food Truck Map, which combines a weekly map and a daily tracker that updates based on hours and locations. The site also combines hours, so you don’t have to worry about heading out to grab a bite and missing your window of opportunity.

Otherwise, The City of Calgary says that you can find food trucks booked in at athletic park events or for food festivals like A Taste of Calgary.

Happy hunting foodies!