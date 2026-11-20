Sofia Ibrahimi, Contributor

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas has used social media to connect with the community long before he was elected — but over his first year in office, his online presence has grown significantly as he continues to communicate with Calgarians and strengthen engagement in municipal politics.

During his 2025 campaign for mayor, Farkas used social media to hear from Calgary residents. He held an ‘Ask Me Anything (AMA)’ on Calgary’s Reddit page in September of that year.

This online forum is used by Calgarians to get involved in their city’s politics, and the AMA discussion covered issues such as housing affordability and Calgary’s future.

Vivek Bobby, a student at the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business and founder of the Youth Policy Council (YPC), said Farkas has tried to engage younger people in several ways.

“I think Mayor Farkas’ approach is certainly a break from the past, in terms of what we’ve seen from different mayors,” Bobby says.

As an example of his more casual online presence, Bobby highlighted a post on the mayor’s Instagram which shows him dressing up as Mario from the video game Super Mario Bros.

Before Farkas was elected as mayor, YPC hosted a fireside chat with the candidate, with roughly 50 people in attendance. It was an event where the YPC could ask Farkas about different political issues and get his take on them.

Bobby notes how Farkas’ communication style is adaptable to different audiences.

“For anybody who’s in public office, it doesn’t matter what political stripe they are, you have to be able to communicate your ideas to different groups,” Bobby says.

How are Calgarians responding?

The mayor has created an online presence through which citizens of Calgary can contact him with questions, comments, or issues affecting the city.

While some have expressed appreciation for the mayor’s availability, others have utilised the online forums to ask questions about municipal policies and decisions.

A survey by Leger for the 2025 municipal election showed that 58 per cent of respondents in Calgary were familiar with Farkas prior to his candidacy.

Of those who were familiar with him, 48 per cent approved of him as a candidate for mayor.

For Bobby, social media can make politicians more accessible to the public, especially to the younger generation who do not regularly read newspapers or watch TV news.

Beyond social media popularity

In addition to having a large presence on social media, Bobby believes that having conversations with younger Calgarians in person is also important for encouraging political participation.

He has experience working with Mayor Farkas through the YPC, and he says the mayor is open to reaching out to younger audiences outside of online platforms.

He also noted that bringing young people and political leaders together in a real setting can lead to more meaningful interactions than merely posting information online.

“You actually have to look at what they’re saying and give thoughtful responses on the spot, that aren’t scripted,” says Bobby.

While Farkas continues to reach out to the community through social media, Bobby believes it is essential for young Calgarians to keep up to date on political issues and form their own opinions.

“You want to look at what is being said critically. And you want to make an informed decision based on that,” he says.