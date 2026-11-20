Nathan Bergen, Staff Writer

With the G-Wing renovations wrapping up, some familiar faces are back on campus.

The Centennial Sundial Garden, or the stone garden — located on the lawn between the T and G-Wing — features stone statues and art pieces demonstrating the creativity and diversity of Mount Royal University (MRU).

Recently, with the G-Wing lawn almost complete, some of its statues have reappeared, expressing curiosity for students who are now seeing them for the first time.

A familiar face

One statue that has made a reappearance is “Mother Nature.”

The statue is of a face, with free-flowing hair blowing through it. It embodies the feeling of living in the moment with nature and Earth.

This statue was carved by James (J.R.) Galts-Goldsmith, a local artist from Calgary.

While he’s best known for his commissioned artwork around the city, he creates an array of art pieces, from wood carvings and paintings to sculptures and engravings.

His work perfectly emphasises that you can be self-taught and have success in the art world, whether it’s a job or a hobby.

In stone

Another statue returning to the Centennial Sundial Garden is “Mountain Stroll.”

The statue is of an animal skull, possibly a ram, engraved around a large piece of rock. The statue’s stone is dotted with small white specks that add texture to its smooth surface.

The statue was sculpted by Eric Peterson, a stoneworks craftsman born in Vulcan, Alta., who now lives in High River.

Peterson is best known for his works in stone and steel, with many on display across the city.

A piece of history

These statues have been on the MRU campus for longer than a decade. A little piece of the school’s history that many students today may not be too familiar with.

As MRU continues to grow, these statues will remain part of its history.