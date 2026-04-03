The Calgary Public Library’s new AI art residency sparks controversy

by · April 3, 2026

CPL’s most notable location, Central Library, is known as the flagship branch across the city. Photo courtesy of calgarylibrary.ca

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector March 5, 2026

Archives