Japanese market celebrates culture and tradition at Calgary Sumo Fest

by · March 20, 2026

Erika sits behind her Alberta Wildrose Landscaping booth at Calgarys Japanese Market, selling bonsai trees and Japanese-inspired landscaping designs. Photo by: Ava Morrison

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