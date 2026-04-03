Wordfest presents Calgary’s celebration of Canada Reads 2026

by · April 3, 2026

Calgary-based pastry chef Saïd M’Dahoma (left) and Olympic gold medallist Maggie Mac Neil (right) at the Calgary Wordfest event last year. Photo by David Kotsibie

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