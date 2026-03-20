Calgary hosts Canada’s first Sumo Fest

by · March 20, 2026

Sumo wrestlers have immense strength and coordination, presenting one of the most unique physical builds of any athlete in any discipline. Photo taken by Ava Morrison

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Reflector March 5, 2026

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