The A stands for asexual: Explaining the often forgotten group

by · April 3, 2026

A purple, grey, white and black flag flies high, representing asexuality at a Pride parade in Stockholm, Sweden, on Aug. 4, 2012. Photo courtesy of Trollhare / Flickr

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