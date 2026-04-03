ALBUM REVIEW – Nothings About to Happen to Me

ALBUM – Nothing’s About to Happen to Me

ARTIST – Mitski

LABEL – Dead Oceans

GRADE – A+

American singer-songwriter Mitski is back with her eighth studio album, Nothing’s About to Happen to Me. The record blends elements of Americana with bursts of synthonic pop, drawing listeners into a quietly chaotic emotional landscape. It explores themes of isolation, anxiety and inner reflection.

Across the record, Mitski adopts the perspective of a reclusive woman who finds a sense of freedom only within the confines of her own home. This narrative thread first emerges through the album’s lead single, “Where’s My Phone?,” released on Jan. 16. Its accompanying music video—based on the novel We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson—further reinforces the album’s atmosphere of neuroticism and loneliness.

Her dedication to character-driven songwriting continues to set her apart from other artists. Rather than simply documenting her own personal experience, she uses those struggles as a way of building immersive perspectives, guiding the listener through the album’s melancholic themes. The result is a collection of songs that feel both intimate and unsettling, balancing vulnerability with carefully crafted storytelling.

Nothing’s About to Happen to Me stands as another strong addition to the discography that Mitski has been shaping since 2012. She has come out strong with a body of work that is defined by emotional honesty and a willingness to explore the quieter corners of human experience.

—Emma Voelpel