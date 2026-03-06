Residents remember Saddledome’s glory days ahead of demolition date

Karra Smith, Staff Writer

Sizzling summer heat marked the start of decades worth of Stampede ground memories for then 14-year-old Kari Kavan, who spent the holidays of 1992 working at a fish and chip shop in the Big Four building.

Two years later, she got her start in the Scotiabank Saddledome, one of Calgary’s most beloved architectural and cultural monuments set to be demolished in 2027.

Known to many Calgarians as simply ‘the Dome,’ the arena was built in 1983 during a booming time for the city. Before becoming the new home for the Calgary Flames NHL team, the arena was designed for the 1988 Winter Olympics and hosted both figure skating and hockey events.

Up until 2020, Kavan worked various jobs and events. She says a few core memories stand out when reflecting on her time at the arena.

The first being special event viewings with her dad. He worked the sound booth at the Dome, which, for Kavan, meant getting to enjoy concerts and hockey games with her father apart from the average seats.

A few headlining bands that performed during her time there included the Steve Miller Band, New Kids on the Block, and AC/DC.

The second memory is one many Flames fans from the early 2000s were likely watching as well—the Flames’ series victory over the Detroit Red Wings.

“You know, the 2004, 2005, when we played against Detroit, was electrifying in that Saddledome. I don’t have any other words for it,” says Kavan.

“Calgary scores, and the entire place erupted. You could feel the concrete shaking. It was so loud in there.”

It was also during her time here that Kavan met her now husband, with whom she will be celebrating 30 years of marriage this year.

Kavan is one of many Calgarians who look back on the Dome fondly.

For two seasons, Lynne Palmer worked as a server in a lounge on the concourse. She says the hustle of the environment and the great team of staff she served with added to the job’s overall enjoyment.

“It was just fun to work in,” she says.

Palmer explains that the Dome’s layout proved challenging for some employees. Much of the food and liquor was stored in the basement, so running out of an item meant staff were running up the stairs.

She also says this system played into why a couple of drinks during a game or show would have patrons feeling the effects a little more than usual.

“That’s why they used to call it ‘heroin beer.’ Because people would get drunk on it faster than normal because there was so much gas that we’re putting the lines to push it all the way up to where it needed to go,” says Palmer.

For both former employees, seeing the Saddledome go is sad but necessary.

“It is time for a new building. So I’m excited to get one. New memories, new concerts, new activities potentially to do, down at the grounds,” says Kavan.

Similar online discussions highlight the true sadness many Calgarians feel about the Saddledome’s inevitable fall.

One comment on the r/Calgary Reddit forum sums up the grief many Calgary residents are experiencing.

“Time to let it go. She gave us 35-plus years,” writes user @NOGLYCL. “Very few Olympic buildings anywhere have seen that type of utilisation post-Olympics. It no longer comes close to meeting the needs of this city. I’m not happy about the funding structure of the new arena, but it’s a done deal, and it’s time to say goodbye to The Dome.”

Similarly, in the @unlockcalgary Instagram post about the planned demolition, one user says the loss will not go unnoticed.

“Iconic to the skyline. Will never be the same without it,” writes user @iveawesome.

With the construction of the new Scotia Place arena well on its way, there has been a mixed reaction to the building’s lack of homage to Calgary culture.

“It doesn’t have anything unique about it anymore. It’s just the building,” says Kavan.

Despite this, many city residents are excited for the new opportunities the upgraded arena will bring to the city and look forward to making new memories in Scotia Place.

The Saddledome represents not only a historic period for Calgary culture, but also the home of many residents’ greatest memories. From hosting the Olympics to Flames wins and losses to concerts by some of the biggest stars in music, the Dome has done its job by creating a space for Calgarians to celebrate, and it will be greatly missed by much of the community.