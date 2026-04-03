ALBUM REVIEW: Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

ALBUM – Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

ARTIST – Harry Styles

LABEL – Columbia Records

GRADE – B

Harry Styles has made his grand return to music with his funk-adjacent record, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. The album carves out a distinctive new lane for his solo career, embracing a funk-infused, electronic sound. While the record feels like a deliberate departure from his earlier work, it still retains his signature style.

The first taste of this record came on Jan. 22 when Styles released the lead single, “Aperture.” The song has a distinct electronic sound that Styles had previously experimented with on Harry’s House, which he completely delves into this time around.

Although the techno approach is a refreshing and unique take for Styles, it’s apparent that this genre is restrictive for his range. The vocal range and versatility that Styles has proven to have is put on the back burner in order to further explore the more muted vocal performance.

With that being said, the album finds its strongest moments with quieter tracks like “Coming Up Roses” and “Paint By Numbers” that stand out as emotional anchors, allowing Styles to reconnect with the expressive and emotional delivery that contributes to his appeal. These slower, more intimate tracks provide balance against the rhythmic energy of the album’s core.

Ultimately, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. succeeds as an ambitious and stylistically interesting record, even if its experimentation occasionally comes at the expense of vocal versatility.

—Emma Voelpel