The most expensive yet shallow Wuthering Heights adaptation

by · March 20, 2026

Margot Robbie as Catherine Earnshaw in Emerald Fennell’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros

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Reflector March 5, 2026

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