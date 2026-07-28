Film review: ‘The Odyssey’

MOVIE– The Odysessy

DIRECTOR– Christopher Nolan

PRODUCTION COMPANY– Syncopy Inc.

GRADE – A+

A three-hour movie rarely appeals to me. I’m bored at some point or another, the story is too dense while simultaneously having little time for me to catch my breath, or worst of all, I forget most of the scenes before I’ve even left the theatre.

Needless to say, I was pleasantly surprised when I found that none of my gripes was to be found in Christopher Nolan’s recent film, The Odyssey. As much of a cynic as I am, this was the first film in a while that actually made me feel like I was watching an epic unfold, or at the very least, a story worth telling.

Even though the source material was old (shoutout to my guy Homer), Nolan found a way to appeal to my 21st-century storytelling sensibilities. There were moments of levity without some quippy catchphrase and delivery, political stakes that didn’t feel convoluted or cheap, and a core theme of finding yourself after trauma that didn’t utilise therapy-speak once.

This, combined with a strong cast, a compelling angle, and admittedly just okay dialogue, really drew me in for every minute of the two-hour and 53-minute runtime. Bring back a five-minute intermission for long features, and I will happily reconsider my stance on super long movies.

And speaking of the star-studded cast of Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Elliot Page, and Anne Hathaway, to name a few—they didn’t overstay their welcome onscreen. While yes, I recognised Zendaya as herself each time she came onscreen, it wasn’t enough to break my immersion, which is another complaint I often have.

Additionally, to say that The Odyssey made history (pun intended) would be an understatement. It’s the first feature-length film to be shot entirely on 70mm IMAX film cameras, not to mention the countless box office records Nolan has smashed both in the United States and internationally.

If that’s as interesting to you as it is to me, then fantastic news! Of the 41 IMAX theatres worldwide that are able to show The Odyssey in 70 mm, nine are in Canada, and one is in Calgary at Scotiabank Chinook.

Seriously, not to harp on the equipment too much, but IMAX film cameras can only film for two or three minutes. When I heard that this movie uses 2.1 million feet of film, I was sceptical, but I can confidently say that it was worth the investment, and I think audiences will agree.

Particularly, I think this dedication to immersion and tangibility is something that a lot of audiences can and will appreciate while watching. In fact, it’s given me a frame of reference for that “it” factor that feels like it’s so often missing from other films.

The biggest piece that drove that reach-out-and-touch feeling The Odyssey did so well was Nolan’s infamous dedication to practical effects. From Hathaway’s dedication to actually using a loom, the 60-foot-tall Cyclops puppet, and the actual Trojan horse, there’s something very tactile about this film that compels you into the world that’s unfolding in front of you.

All in all, go see The Odyssey. You might have some small complaints (the cave scream had me cringing in discomfort), but I think it’s worth it to see a film that seems to be directed by someone who actually thinks your time is money.

-Acacia Carol