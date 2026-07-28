Film review: ‘The Odyssey’

by · July 28, 2026

With one local theatre showing Nolan's film in 70mm IMAX, Calgarians can fully enjoy the film as originally intended. Photo courtesy of Wikipedia

Tags:

You may also like...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scan QR Code to Download App to Mobile Device

Print Edition

Reflector April 2, 2026

Archives