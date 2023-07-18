Fans excited for the release of the Barbie movie

By Mikaela Delos Santos, Publishing Editor

Moviegoers and fans are excited to paint the town pink for the release of the 2023 film, Barbie.

The Barbie movie will be starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as Ken under the direction of Oscar-nominated writer and director, Greta Gerwig.

Fans caught wind of the movie way back in June 2022, when paparazzi photos of Robbie and Gosling in costume were leaked. An official teaser for the movie was released in December 2022 which was taken positively by fans on social media.

Twitter user @RGpenguin2005 shares their excitement about the movie back in December 2022. “New Barbie movie teaser looks legitimately fantastic. The set design is something else. My excitement has only been validated further”.

New Barbie movie teaser looks legitimately fantastic. The set design is something else. My excitement has only been validated further — RG (@RGpenguin2005) December 16, 2022

Calgary moviegoer Elise Burton, is one of the many fans planning to see Barbie.

“I’m excited for the movie because it looks unapologetically bright, fun, and feminine…I also love all of the outfits and fashion in the movie, so that’s why I’m going all out and dressing up when I go see it.” shares Burton.

“I think there was a time when embracing your femininity was frowned upon a bit; I remember growing up I never wanted anyone to think I was a “girly girl”. Times have changed a lot and I love that “femme” has become a legitimate and respected identity.” she adds.

When asked about the reason for the hype, Burton says the colourful aspect of the movie is what attracts people to go see it.

“A lot of movies today are kind of darker and brooding (lots of superhero movies) [and] the amazing marketing campaign has definitely gotten people’s attention, too.”

“People can tell when a movie is made with passion and genuine interest, and I think that’s why people are so excited for it!” says Burton.

The Barbie movie will be in theaters nationwide July 21, 2023.