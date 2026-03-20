Rockin’ 4 Dollar$ shows the importance of care and community

by · March 20, 2026

Guitarist Nicole Lastauskas, lead singer Faith Doyscher and bassist Emi Howerton of Toxic Fem chant the lyrics to an energy-packed number. Photo by Lacey Holowaty

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Reflector March 5, 2026

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