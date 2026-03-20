ALBUM REVIEW: Earth to Emily

ALBUM – E2E

ARTIST – EARTH TO EMILY

LABEL – EARTH TO EMILY, under exclusive license to Ditto Music

GRADE – B-

Toronto-born artist EARTH TO EMILY released her debut album, E2E, on Feb. 13.

Creating a name for herself in the Canadian pop scene, Emily’s identity is carved through her range as a singer and songwriter, where she pulls inspiration from famous artists like Charli XCX and Chappell Roan.

The album’s first track, “don’t listen to this,” is a coy and raw introduction to the record and artist, setting the tone for what’s to come. The track then seamlessly transitions into the second song,“ROCKET.”

E2E touches on queerness, romance and party culture, but the lyricism throughout feels more familiar than something new. While the lyrics are not groundbreaking, Emily establishes her strength as a performer and artist through energetic and confessional tones paired with her confident and almost cheeky vocal style.

“SADDERN RETURN” is a decent attempt at creating a hyper-pop inspired track, although it loses momentum by the end, with it ultimately feeling out of place on the album.

Overall, E2E is a solid introduction to EARTH TO EMILY. The album’s strength lies within its overall production, which includes smooth transitions between tracks and the blending of catchy beats and classic pop elements. While some tracks stand out more than others, it’s clear that EARTH TO EMILY is creating her own presence in Canadian pop.

—Hermie Ann Ocenar