Humour and war: The ‘memeification’ of conflict

by · March 20, 2026

A vocal supporter of the White House’s social media tactics, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt continues to defend the controversial war TikToks. Photo courtesy of Flickr

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Reflector March 5, 2026

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