The athlete’s holiday playbook: Gifts that score everytime

Manveet Kaur Waraich, Staff Writer

The holiday season is just a jump, skip, and hop away—and so is the perfect gift for the athlete in your life, whether they’re squeezing in workouts to de-stress before exams or keeping busy following their favourite sports team.

Athletes are known for their focus and dedication, so a well-chosen gift can go a long way. Just like their training, precision matters: when the gift fits just right, it feels like landing a first-round draft pick. But let’s be honest: finding that perfect pick can feel like its own marathon, from juggling budgets to trying to avoid basic, forgettable options. Think of this guide as your playbook for a guaranteed slam dunk.

Low-budget wins (<$50)

In today’s economy, we need gifts that help your athlete break a sweat — not the bank. Add to their ever-growing sports merch collection at a fraction of the original price by spending some time perusing thrift stores! If the selection is sparse, head over to a grocery store or online marketplace, which may be mildly more expensive than thrifting but definitely better than an official sports store.

If merch feels too restricting, choose mind over body and get them an inspirational book written by or about their favourite sports idol from the same places.

The running joke about being disappointed when receiving socks for Christmas does NOT apply to athletes. Performance socks that include features like breathability, cushioning, compression, and anti-blistering speak their love language perfectly, so don’t be afraid to get a quirky pair to prove just how well you know them.

Speaking of feet, show them your love and support with insoles or orthotics to achieve maximum function at a minimum budget — just remember to consider elements like breathability, moisture-wicking, temperature rating, and, for some, ease of washability.

Feel like the stocking is still only half full? Complement your gift with electrolytes and post-workout snacks to keep their spirits — and energy — merry and bright.

Mid–range magic ($50-$100)

Santa may have the element of surprise, but you don’t need to! Grab a couple of hot chocolates and spend some quality time shopping with your athlete to find the perfect gear for their goals instead of guessing and ending up with something that “almost works.”

Alternatively, show you care about their recovery and injury prevention with a foam roller, resistance bands, or a massage gun. Consider it a personal investment—they won’t be able to say they’re too sore or tired to join you, and suddenly you can go to every holiday night market without a single complaint — a Christmas miracle!

Additionally, you’ll be making a scientifically tangible change in their physical well-being. According to The International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy’s report, titled ‘The Effect Of Percussive Therapy On Musculoskeletal Performance And Experiences Of Pain,’ vibration treatment provides significant results “in promoting acute adaptations in pain reduction, increasing strength, and improving flexibility after single and multiple treatments.”

Looking for another gift that could be just as enjoyable for you as for them? A bundle deal with a sports streaming or subscription-based media service means you’ll be able to watch whatever show or movie your heart desires after the game — the gift of balanced screen time.

High budget hall-deckers ($100+)

Want to be on the nice list until the end of time? Gift your athlete a pair of customised footwear. Many popular brands will allow you to choose the colour/material of various components and even add an embroidered element of your choosing — consider their initials, jersey number, a sentimental date, or logo. Just be mindful to order these early, as the elves consider this a special request and absolutely require advance notice.

Moments > Merch

Quality time will always trump anything bought and raises a polite-but-firm middle finger to capitalist society — that’s a 2-for-1 I can respect. Attend their games, ask in-depth questions about their favourite teams with true curiosity and/or organise watch parties for their favourite team’s games. Whether or not you’re gifted with athletic abilities, try to play their sport with them or help them train.

Athletes are also notorious for neglecting their feet, making a pedicure an underrated but overachieving gift. Schedule yourselves for a relaxing pamper session at a salon and watch them make it a monthly ritual.

Being a student is all about finding great deals. Whether it’s a general student discount or you sign up for the Saddledome-specific Student Rush deals, sports tickets can drop to nearly ⅕ of their original price for the academically inclined.

If watching a sport doesn’t jingle their bells, play one! Purchase passes to boxing class, climbing centres, batting cages, golf ranges, curling, or even bobsleigh, something new for both of you — remember to ask for student pricing or a free trial.

Campus Power Plays

Being a Cougar has great benefits for recreational athletes – the MRU student massage clinic provides sessions at a $20 hourly student rate, which is sure to revive those strained muscles.

Afterwards, put the holiday cheer into high gear at a free Cougars sports game on Kenyon Court with your MRU OneCard, or pay $16 as a non-student adult. University and collegiate sports games have a unique appeal that professional sports often fail to live up to, and remember SAIT, UofC, Bow Valley College, and St Mary’s are options too.

The athlete is a creature of improvement, and what better way to support than student-priced personal training sessions at MRU rec? Students also have access to all recreational facilities, and apart from drop-in open gym times, consider trying squash or a recovery swim coupled with time in the steamroom. Nothing says “happy holidays” like sweating out the stress of finals.

Beyond the goalposts

If you really want to warm their heart faster than a December practice session, tap into your creativity.

Thrift or buy a hoodie with minimal design. Customise it with quotes from their favourite sports idols, team logos, or their jersey number. MRU’s Maker Studio can help bring that to life, but if DIY feels more like “D-I-Why,” there are plenty of other companies at your disposal.

Write a song or create a personal project like a digital or hand-drawn illustration based on their athletic journey and milestones. Print it, frame it, and voilà — a gift that says, “I pay attention,” louder than any store-bought item ever could.

Want something even more cinematic? Make them a personalised highlight reel—yes, you can be the Spielberg of their sports saga. The library has photography and videography equipment rentals, so you can shoot, edit, and deliver. Extensions can even be granted if needed, because sometimes art requires a little extra overtime.