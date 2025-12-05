Why Christmas markets matter this season

Anais Loeppky, Staff Writer

When you first walk into a Christmas market, it feels just like stepping straight into a snow globe of cozy chaos and holiday memories.

Christmas markets are precious—every booth you pass has a story, and local artisans come together to create the warm experience that so many call a tradition.

Meelas Mixes

If you wandered through the Spruce Meadows Christmas Market this season, you might’ve been lucky enough to see Vanessa McKinnon at one of the sweetest booths in the whole place—Meelas Mixes.

McKinnon works for her mom’s small business that specialises in little baking mixes. The perfectly packaged mixes contain Canadian-sourced dry ingredients for cookies, muffins, and even soups.

McKinnon’s mom, Pamela Campbell, created this company after being diagnosed with stage-four cancer. Instead of letting that dark time define her, she used it as an opportunity to find a new, creative way to bring joy to others.

Once she was strong enough after surgery, she wanted “to share a bit of herself with others,” says McKinnon.

The name “Meela” comes from a childhood nickname Campbell’s grandmother used to call her, and the name beautifully reflects the love and warmth of the business.

“I wanted my business to be about family, great memories, and most importantly, to help others, to help the kids that want to dance, the swimmer that wants to go to the finals, the organization that wants to give more to the community, the list goes on and on,” Campbell says.

According to McKinnon, there is no better place to spread that love than a Christmas market. The festive crowds give them the chance to chat with families face-to-face, and hand out a little Christmas cheer with every mix sold.

Meelas Mixes is an inspiring example of how artisans spread positivity and love through Christmas markets.

Mittz Inc.

Scott McKenzie and his good friend, Iain Anthony, founded Mittz Inc. in 2018. While they are both oil field workers, they both met in the most unlikely place—a beach in Thailand.

Before starting Mittz Inc., the two friends had faced the age-old Canadian problem: being forced to make the sacrifice of cold hands in the name of an ice-cold beer around a fire. Or, even worse, wearing a mitten to prevent frozen fingers, only to drop a perfectly good beer.

McKenzie and Anthony then took matters into their own hands and created Mittz Inc., the perfect cozy knit glove to keep both your beer and hands safe and warm. They wanted the product to feel authentically Canadian.

“We thought it would be cool if it looked like grandma knitted it for you,” McKenzie says.

Since then, they partnered with a small knitting company in Ontario and ran with the idea, creating designs like lumberjack plaid, sock monkey, and classic hockey team colours.

McKenzie says that they used to sell year-round, but have since found Christmas markets to be the gem they needed.

“It’s a great time to come out and chat with patrons and just have a good time,” McKenzie says

Field Stone Fruit Wines

Lanna Laboucane has been working with Field Stone Fruit Wines since September, although the company has been around since 2005.

The wine is made right here in Alberta, and some say you can taste the care that goes into every batch.

Almost a year ago, Field Stone Fruit Wines was acquired by new owners, Laura Atherton and Phil Hoogendam, who’ve been working hard to carry on the company’s legacy while also bringing new, creative ideas to the table.

Laboucane has found working Christmas markets to be a really fun experience and loves the small-business community. She mentions that everyone is always happy to help each other, and it’s such an exciting and busy time of year.

She says this is the busiest season for most small businesses, and the locally made products make perfect gifts. It’s also one of the best ways to get your name out there.

For.Avi

Run by Elyanna Alemandra Ventura, For.Avi is a small jewelry business started alongside her mom, Maria Learmonth, after the passing of Ventura’s grandmother.

Known for her extravagant jewelry and accessories, they wanted to carry on her grandmother’s legacy.

“She was a very bright woman,” says Ventura.

Not long after she passed, Ventura and her mom began making jewelry as a way to cope and to honour her memory. They ended up creating so much that starting a business felt like the natural next step.

They’ve now been doing Christmas markets for years, and it has become one of their most successful and favourite time of the year. This season, they were set up at the Millarville Christmas Market, which quickly became a staple for them.

One of their favourite parts is getting to know the other vendors. They all support each other, share each other’s posts on social media, and visit one another whenever they get a free moment.

Avi is the name of Ventura’s grandmother, and the mother-daughter duo take real comfort in building a business dedicated entirely to her.

For.Avi has become a beautiful way for them to keep her memory alive and honour her through their art.

Two Rivers Distillery

Tyler Strang has been with Two Rivers Distillery for two years now, although the business was originally started by Mark Freeland.

Two Rivers Distillery was created to honour founder Mark Freeland’s grandfather, James Freeland, and great uncle, Alexander Freeland, who fought at Vimy Ridge in 1917, where Alexander was killed in action. Their legacy of courage and dedication lives on in the distillery’s handcrafted spirits.

It all began as a small garage setup where Mark distilled for fun. Eventually, he decided to get the permits and turn it into a real business. Friends and family loved his creations, Strang says, and it didn’t take long before he opened the distillery, originally focusing on vodkas and gins.

Since then, it has grown into an award-winning distillery that now includes liqueurs and even whiskeys.

Strang loves doing Christmas markets with the company and says Spruce Meadows is a huge opportunity for them.

As the head of sales, he also hosts tasting events at stores and restaurants throughout the year. Customers often recognise him from Christmas markets, and he really values those connections.

According to Strang, an absurd amount of preparation goes into these markets—weeks of bottling, labeling, packaging, and long twelve-hour days in the distillery getting everything just right. He even designs the displays and builds the shelves himself.

It really is a labour of love for Strang and all of Two Rivers Distillery.

Why it matters

Christmas markets are a beloved tradition for so many people, and they’re so much more than just a place to shop. Every vendor brings their own passion and story to the table, creating a feeling of love and nostalgia that simply can’t be found anywhere else.

Some are honouring loved ones, carrying on family legacies, or building something meaningful with friends and family.

Christmas markets give vendors a chance to connect with the community and share their work in a personal way, and visitors are able to thoughtfully support local businesses at the same time.

With so much love and memory surrounding the season, Christmas markets bring those feelings to the forefront, reminding us of the people and stories behind our most precious gifts.