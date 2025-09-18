ALBUM REVIEW: I BARELY KNOW HER

Rylie Perry, Arts Editor

ALBUM – I Barely Know Her

ARTIST – sombr

LABEL – SMB Music LLC

GRADE – B+

Highschool drop-out and breakout sensation, sombr, released his sophomore album, I Barely Know Her, on Aug. 22. Although his rise to fame can be attributed to the success of his single “Back to Friends” on TikTok, sombr refuses to let his sound simply be a trend.

The 10-track album reaches for the formula that shot “Back to Friends” to the top of the charts, relying on themes of heartbreak, longing, and self-reflection. Further, the album continues to remind listeners of his own humble beginnings, hearkening back to coming-of-age nostalgia and the tendency to romanticize the mundane and ignore harsher realities.

Songs such as “i wish i know how to quit you” and “12 to 12” showcase the unquenchable angst of young love, which easily captivates young lovers and hopeless romantics alike. It is through his ability to infuse a vulnerable mix of emotional maturity and immaturity into the template of bedroom music that sets his debut album apart.

Despite the album’s unabashed confidence, however, it is not flawless. The cookie-cutter formula that sombr uses from song to song creates notable repetition on the album. Although, this was not a detriment to my listening experience as I believe we have yet to hear enough from him as an artist to type-cast his sound.

While it can be cliche and performative at times, I Barely Know Her introduces us to something new that is infused with hopeless yearning and teen-spirit—for that, the album is worth a listen.