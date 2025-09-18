ALBUM REVIEW: MAN’S BEST FRIEND

Rylie Perry, Arts Editor

ALBUM – Man’s Best Friend

ARTIST – Sabrina Carpenter

LABEL – Island Records

GRADE – A

Released on Aug. 29, Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, Man’s Best Friend, attempts to revitalize the immense success of her last album, Short n’ Sweet. Despite the backlash she received for the album’s cover art, Man’s Best Friend doesn’t shy away from the silly and sexy themes we have come to expect from her.

Like Short n’ Sweet, the 12-track album encapsulates Carpenter’s witty lyricism and affinity for undermining the misogynistic expectations of women inside and out of the industry. Unlike Short n’ Sweet, however, the album lacks the originality that brought so many fans to her door.

While it is undeniable that tracks like “Tears,” “House Tour,” and “Go Go Juice” have the satirical flair and fun that have become Carpenter’s niche, other tracks such as “Nobody’s Son” represent the crutch her music has come to rely on.

Whether they are alike or down right the same, many of her melodies are no longer fresh to listeners as with her last album. Therefore, although the tracks present a level of artistic integrity when listened to separately, the album does not transition as seamlessly as its predecessor.

Nonetheless, that does not mean this is not a great album. Her lyricism is consistent without being repetitive and her thematic choices remain relatable without revisiting that of her previous album.

Man’s Best Friend has some stand-out songs that maintain clever metaphors, sexy innuendoes, and the audacious pop-princess drama she always brings to the table.