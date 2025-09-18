Lights, camera, action on young filmmakers

Katrina Ebuenga, Contributor

It only takes a couple of seconds to be fully immersed in the world of story telling.

With local youth filmmakers heading for the big screens, the lineup for this year’s Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) has got audiences at the edge of their seats.

Shining a spotlight on young filmmakers, Shorts: Youth by Youth Cinema presented by CIFF highlights a spectacle of short films crafted by local Canadians and global filmmakers.

The main festival is set to roll through Sept. 18-28, with multiple screenings at various locations across Calgary, which feature local and international directors and their creative teams.

Shorts: Youth by Youth cinema, however, is a set showtime at 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 20, held at the Calgary Contemporary Auditorium. The screening will showcase young filmmakers’ artistic skills and their eagerness to take audiences to another world.

Highly anticipated short films

Looking for adventure from an animated lens? Skyfall, directed by Daniel Evan Ta, follows the journey of a lone traveler troubled by emotional and personal challenges that confront him through wondrous structures. In this one minute short film, the voyage of self discovery unfolds before him as he drifts further into the mysterious world set in front of him.

Keeper of the Night Sky, directed by Karina Loerchner, uses her passions in 3D animation and musical talents to create a captivating story. The film follows an overly curious little girl who stumbles upon an unsuspecting dragon, resulting in a wild adventure with havoc brewing just beneath them. The six minute short film is filled with soaring adventure as audiences follow along in an unforgettable journey.

Stepping away from animation, the creativity from young filmmakers continues to shine through in different styles.

Journey to Joy, directed by Kaylee Chu, brings a sense of light-heartedness that highlights the spark of youthfulness. The film follows young Eloise on a whimsical journey as she attempts to bring joy back to a gloomy balloon in the form of colour. Venture into a world of shades of grey and watch life be brought back in this five minute film.

For film fans of drama and more theatrics, The Secrets, an eight minute short film with an undisclosed creative team behind it, is about a detective that is eager to solve a new case, but soon discovers the hidden truths that lie within the people that surrounded him. This thriller/mystery film reveals that not everything, or everyone, is as they appear.

Out of Spite, a four minute film directed by Eoin Tamura and Kaliya Pual, will have audiences eager to uncover the truth as well as fall into laughter together as they watch the obsession of a teenage boy’s favourite drink drive him to do the unthinkable, taking a surprising twist in order to get possession of it.

Last but not least, Snow directed by Ruoyi Dong characterizes the feeling of isolation in a cold environment and the troubles that come along with it. This four minute Chinese film immerses you into their perspective through photography, creating a sense of relatability and understanding of a world of alienation.

These multifaceted short films showcase the rising talent of the next generation, previewing what movie goers can anticipate from the film industry moving forward.

Encouraging the next generation

In their 26th year of running, the Calgary International Film Festival (CIFF) provides more than just a gateway for filmmakers to showcase their talents. Along with cash prizes and jury awards offered to the most outstanding films selected by the audience, film creators are able to grow their passions further.

Connecting film lovers from all over the province and further, CIFF is a central hub for interactions to travel beyond the screen. In full swing of celebrating artists and audiences in the production of visual storytelling, the festival becomes uniquely one to remember every year.

Step into the world of film and take part in creating an immersive space for audiences. The lively atmosphere is brought together by fellow movie goers and film creators alike.

Although entries are closed, submissions of short films under 30 minutes to the Youth by Youth Cinema requires only a verification of 18 years of age or under during the time of filming and an uploaded copy of either a student ID, driver’s license, or signed letter verifying age from a teacher on a school letterhead to FilmFreeway.

The selected short film voted by the audience in the youth category will be awarded the Youth by Youth Cinema International Short Film Award, a scholarship offer to the Vancouver Film School, and a $2,500 gift card from Sunbelt Rental towards the winner’s next project.

As the audience is just as important as the film creators and developers, The Calgary International Film Festival offers a Student All-Access Pass, which is more than just a golden ticket to the film festival. With this discounted student pass, opportunities in viewing films and attending events expand further.

By applying for the pass with a copy of student ID, the experience at the film festival is taken to another level with unlimited entry to every film, panel, and parties hosted.

Get access to preview all the film trailers before their screenings to tease the adventures that await. With opportunities to attend standard panels, Q&As, and exclusive parties hosted, the festival is fully packed with fun.

With a pass that allows for more, students are able to further deepen their connections with the film industry and find more film lovers alike.

Expect to dive into the world of young filmmaker’s artistic and story telling abilities expanding the creative lens and experience for all.