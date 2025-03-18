The community of Dungeons & Dragons

Slaying the dragons one stereotype at a time |

Mia Smith, Staff Writer |

Imagine a world where just sitting at a table with your friends causes all problems to vanish. Real-world issues? Out the window. Cash? Try gold. Finals? What even is a test?

A realm where you create a character based on your personal tastes or passions. You can be a half-giant slinging fireballs or even a gnome who really wants his pizza business to flourish, anything is possible here.

Not only do you get to choose your own story, but you can form a ragtag group of travellers who band together for a common cause. Along the way, you can discover friendship, love, or maybe that you just really like fighting goblins.

Either way, you have the chance to play with like-minded individuals in a nation of opportunities. The holidays can be frightening to some people, but scary monsters are always easier to fight when you are with your friends.

The season of giving can turn out lonely, but Dungeons & Dragons or D&D gives players a sense of community. Most groups meet for two to four hours once a week, but every group is different.

D&D folklore

Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson developed a game in the 1970s that combined storytelling with dice. A game where each player could create their own fantasy character and accompany their friends on journeys. The Dungeon Master–the narrator and referee–could do everything in their power to keep their players interested. The game? D&D.

In D&D, creativity is unrestricted. I find it intriguing that we as a culture have certain stereotypes about those who play the game. The popular board game Dungeons & Dragons has always been associated with “geeky” or “nerdy” individuals who are usually depicted as socially awkward, isolated, or shy. It’s a preconception that players play in remote, secluded groups or spend all of their time in basements.

The stigma that surrounded D&D sprouted from a time when devil worshiping in any sense was considered terrifying to society. When people would hear players mysteriously chanting spells and incantations, they automatically assumed they were trying to summon the devil. I don’t blame them. In the seventies, many people labelled it as a devil worshipping game, overrun by ‘outcasts.’

This stereotype then leaked into the portrayal of D&D players in movies and TV shows from the 1980s and 1990s (like Revenge of the Nerds). It imagines them as socially awkward, out-of-touch people who spend all their time playing D&D rather than engaging in normal social activities. This stereotype of ‘weirdos’ has changed in recent years.

The increase in popularity of fantasy games in general has been on a steady rise since the release of movies like the Lord of the Rings, Critical Role, and other sword and sorcery franchises.

Building confidence through characters

For a large group of people, D&D has changed their lives and given them tools to prosper through their journeys of social anxiety and other everyday problems. According to recent studies, tabletop role-playing games (TTRPGs) can even improve social skills and lessen social anxiety.

People from a wide range of backgrounds that you would never have met become your friends. As a result, there is always something to connect over and a chance for everyone to discover something they are passionate about, whether in person or online.

The game itself is structured around the group and how that group connects with each other.

Liam McConnell, who works at Sentry Box, the biggest game store in Canada, and also plays the game himself, explains that a big misconception with the game is that everyone who plays the game plays it the exact same way (with fancy effects and 3D maps).

This is false.

By simply using a character sheet and your own creativity, you can play. Ever dreamed of stepping into a future world filled with lightsabers and robots? Or maybe you’d rather saddle up for a classic Western, where you can tame any horse or wield any gun you choose? There is a TTRPG out there for you.

McConnell emphasizes the sense of community that TTRPG brings to people. A lot of people who play the games may feel like they are outcasts and different from the ‘norm’ but, you can find a sense of belonging and solidarity in knowing that there are others out there who get you.

“If you feel like you are a misfit or a weirdo, you can find people who have similar experiences to you,” says McConnell. “I like to consider Sentry Box a third home for a lot of people, a place that is not home or work, a place they can go over the holidays to connect with like-minded people.”

The holidays can be a scary, lonely time for many people. But how can you be lonely, when you have a fire-breathing community keeping you warm.

Mia Smith is a Staff Writer for The Reflector 2024-2025.