Looking forward to International Women’s Day

Here’s how MRU students can partake in International Women’s Day |

Karra Smith, Staff Writer |

In Canada, Women’s History Month is celebrated in October, typically running from Oct. 1 through to Oct. 31. This observance is distinct from the United States, where Women’s History Month is held in March.

However, just as important, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 every year in Canada, just as it is globally. Across Calgary, many organizations host events in recognition of historic female successes.

One such event is being hosted by Women Owned Narratives on March 7 at Bow Valley College. This function is focused on female empowerment and will cover the three main themes of equality, entrepreneurship, and mental health.

Similarly, the Women’s Centre of Calgary frequently holds workshops and group meetings for a wide range of topics— including Zumba classes, English lessons, and more. The dates and times for upcoming events can be easily accessed through the event calendar on their website.

However, these are not the only places to make connections with other women. Mount Royal University (MRU) is home to many clubs that are dedicated to creating an environment where people can bond over similar interests and experiences. One example is the Women in Science and Technology (WIST) club. Khristianne Ermino, secretary for WIST says that their group is committed to creating a welcoming space for self-identifying women in the faculty of Science and Technology.

“Our mission is rooted in the principles of support, mentorship, and opportunity. Inspired by trailblazing women in science, we aim to empower our members to reach their full potential and redefine boundaries in traditionally male-dominated sectors.”

Ermino says, that for WIST, International Women’s Day holds significance as it focuses on celebrating women and their contributions to the evolving world of science.

“For our club specifically, it is essential to highlight the women who have made profound and lasting contributions to science and technology, as their achievements have paved the way for both the present and future generations of women in these fields.”

WIST also notes that although their club is designed to foster support for women at Mount Royal, they also encourage self-identifying males to attend and participate in club events and meetings.

“Our goal is to ensure that all students have the opportunity to stay informed about the scientific community both within our school and beyond,” says Ermino.

Another club that focuses on sisterhood and support for female students is All Women Lead. Co-presidents Annie Huynh and Rida Younis say that this club is centred around creating a space for women of different ages, fields, and all walks of life to connect and support one another.

“MRU is really great at making sure everybody feels welcome because it is such a diverse environment, but we wanted to make sure that there were the correct outlets where you could actually allow that to happen,” says Younis.

For All Women Lead, their overall mission is to provide a safe space to share passions and celebrate women’s great accomplishments.

“We want to acknowledge that every single day should be for women’s history and acknowledging women and allowing that community and that bridge to be built,” says Younis.

All Women Lead is devoted to creating a support system accessible to all women. While currently planning future events and workshops, they encourage any female students who may be struggling to make connections and find support to check them out on social media or through their website.

Other MRU clubs dedicated to women-supporting-women include Women in Business Club, Sisterhood in Action and more.

These are just some of the opportunities available on campus to connect with other women and grow a reliable network. Reaching out to women-focused groups can be a great way to make lifelong connections and learn different skills to help with future successes.

Be sure to keep an eye out for additional events and efforts throughout March contributing to International Women’s Day.

Karra Smith is a Staff Writer for The Reflector 2024-2025.