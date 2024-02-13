Album Review: Big Sigh by Marika Hackman

Big Sigh

Marika Hackman

Chrysalis Records Limited

Grade: A-

Big Sigh released on Jan. 12, 2024, is a somber and down-turned album, mixed with some uplifting electric beats. With instrumentals that are often associated with melancholy, it seemed as if Hackman played everything apart from string and bass. The slow musicality and tempo mixed with electric beats like in “Vitamins” pairs beautifully together, the high build-ups and beat drops are moving. “Slime” is another honorable mention, a moody guitar-ballad. A sigh can be interpreted as taking a moment to reflect back, Hackman’s music dives deep into personal relations, as this is more in-tune with feelings and emotions. Hackman proves she knows how to contrast the light and darkness exceptionally well, her sludgy grunge style really shines through in this album.

—Jillian Zack