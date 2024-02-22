Stars shine bright on the 2024 Grammy Red Carpet

Daria Orth, Contributor

The Grammy Awards has a long history of bringing fashionable looks to the red carpet, however, the celebrities at this year’s event truly understood the assignment.

Olivia Rodrigo wore a gorgeous cream-colored vintage Versace dress with red sequin detailing.

The sequin placement was scattered around the dress, leaving more separation between the ruby sparkles around the waist and legs. This bedazzled ornamentation created a dramatic effect on a simple yet elegant dress style.

Designed to hug the figure, the elegant fabric flows perfectly from the hips all the way to the floor. Paired with two thin straps, with six rings on the inner strap, the details complemented the entire piece.

Rodrigo completed the look off with Bulgari earrings, effortless eyeliner wings, and a red lip to match the red glitter on her outfit.

Dua Lipa looked like she would definitely be her own knight in shining armor as she arrived at the awards looking beautiful and powerful in her custom-designed Courrèges. The metallic dress was paired with a chunky, statement Tiffany & Co. necklace, and a matching ring and bracelet.

The dress is designed with a deep plunging v-line, and a cut-out on both sides of the hips, and fit her frame while also keeping it loose as it hung down to the carpet. The pop star looked to be channeling her inner rock star with red hair, neutral smokey eyes, and a fierce outfit.

Tyla wore a custom Versace piece going for both a classy and sexy look at the ceremony. With a pastel green, off-the-shoulder dress, the star wore a variety of textures. The dress had a layered skirt look, followed by a train in the back.

The dress looked as if ribbons were wrapped around her, alongside the glittery fishnets crossing over the bodice. Small green gemstones were placed in bundles around the top of the off-the-shoulder dress, and off-centre from her waist adding a touch more shimmer to the composition.

The dress framed her belly button piercing and her simple white heels adding to the singer’s ethereal look with her hair in an updo and the unique dress design.

Madison Beer looked like a real-life Disney princess in her strapless white Marmar Halim ball gown. It was a simple but stunning dress style, with a long train and a little bow on the bodice of the dress.

Halle Bailey’s custom Gucci dress resembled a modern twist of Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress. Sharing the theme of a sheer, nude, skin-tight, sparkly dress, it’s easy to understand the draw toward this look.

Bailey’s design had a short train at the bottom with a low-cut v-line and a dainty necklace that hung down the valley between the fabric. She paired it with rings, dangling earrings, and beach waves.

The Little Mermaid star absolutely embodied Ariel with the scale-like sequins on the tight floor-length dress. It’s another gorgeous minimal look that will be hard to forget.

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift posed together on the red carpet, both styled in ‘old money’ dress styles.

Del Rey’s doll-like outfit was a pretty and feminine black floral dress. The singer’s dreamy music matched her outfit vibe with the little black bows in her hair, and on her gloves and shoes. From the puffy dress sleeves to the blingy earrings, her Grammy Awards look was divine.

Next to her, Taylor Swift wore a Schiaparelli Haute Couture white dress with black gloves. The strapless dress, with multiple train pieces at the bottom, made her look like a goddess. Swift added multiple necklaces, with little open-toed black heels to complete the look.