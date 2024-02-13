Album Review: INSANO by Kid Cudi

INSANO

Kid Cudi

Republic Records

Grade: B-

INSANO was released by Kid Cudi on Jan. 12, 2024, with 21 songs, which featured deep bass, high tempo, and slow beats throughout with solid flow coming from Cudi. Notable names on the album range from Travis Scott, ASAP Rocky, Lil Wayne to Lil Yachty and include a sample from XXXTENTATCION’s “Orlando Track” (2017)

in “X & CUD”. In this album, Cudi sounds a lot happier and upbeat compared to his earlier tracks, which was a notable switch-up. His hums and harmonies add an ethereal vibe, like in “FUNKY WIZARD FLEX.” He gave us something different, and through that, showed a versatile rapper with this fun listen of an album.

—Jillian Zack