New Year, New Music: The Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

Izabella Jaspar, Staff Writer

It’s a new year, which means there is new music on the way. From heartbreak anthems to alternative bangers, 2023 will be a fantastic year for music.

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is back with her recent single “Flowers,” a catchy self-love pop anthem that celebrates her newfound independence. This song is filled with tons of easter eggs about the supposed toxic relationship she and Liam Hemsworth had. This song may sound familiar due to the sampling of Bruno Mars’ song, “When I Was Your Man,” which was claimed to be her and Hemsworth’s song. Endless Summer Vacation is to be released on March 10, 2023. This album is highly anticipated and based on the tone of the first single, it is going to be a good album.

Flashback to the early 2000s with Gorillaz

Gorillaz is coming out with a new album on Feb. 24, 2023, titled Cracker Island. Gorillaz is an iconic and recognizable virtual band that was formed in 1998. The band rose to fame in the early 2000s with stand-out songs “Dare” and “Clint Eastwood.” The titular track “Cracker Island” sets a tone for the album and reflects the alternative and inventive sound that Gorillaz captures. The band is scheduled to perform at Coachella this year and the new album tracks will be played live for the first time on the Coachella stage, which is exciting for many fans. Gorillaz always delivers an experience with their albums, this album will hopefully be another success.

Belt your heart out with Sam Smith

Sam Smith is a non-binary artist that has had a recent comeback last year. In 2022, they released a pop song “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras. This song blew up on TikTok and everyone was excited about this new single. This is a new sound for Smith and it does not disappoint, it is just as good as their heartbreak anthems. It has been three years since Smith’s last album Love Goes, which was released in 2020. Smith is known for their ballads and gospel heartbreak sound. This new album is titled Gloria and is going to be released on Jan. 27, 2023. Hopefully, Smith brings a mixture of the classic Sam Smith sounds we all fell in love with and the new pop star energy that “Unholy” has.