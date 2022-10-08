5 films and shows to binge over reading week

Abbie Riglin, Photo Editor

The best way to start a well-deserved reading break is to catch up with all the shows and movies you’ve been waiting to see to ease you into what might become a week-long binge session.

1. Do Revenge

Do Revenge stars Camila Mendes (Riverdale) and Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) in this teen comedy with a vengeful twist.

Do Revenge brings back the feel of a 90’s teen drama-comedy, something that has been harder and harder to come by as of recent. The film offers up multiple plot twists, some admittedly easy to see coming, but the star-studded cast do them well. Overall, the movie is fun, and leaves you rooting for characters who have shown their darker colours.

2. Heartbreak High – the reboot

All lovers of teen dramas will be happy to hear that Heartbreak High has passed the test and might be the best reboot of a show seen recently. This version of the 1994 Australian series follows a new group of students at Hartley High as they explore themselves and romance, racial tension and sexuality become the centre of their lives.

Heartbreak High has done an amazing job of modernizing TV, and boasting a large, diverse cast full of talent. The characters are fully developed, and easy to both hate and love. The crass humour isn’t overdone and feels like a refreshing, more realistic take on exploring sexuality. Heartbreak High offers representation for everyone and feels like it could grow up right alongside its viewers.

3. Hocus Pocus 2

This list couldn’t have been made without including a Halloween movie as we gear up for the spookiest time of the year. The first film in the series came out in 1993 and remains a classic, so there were high expectations for Hocus Pocus 2 and I’m happy to say that people should feel satisfied.

Hocus Pocus 2 takes place in Salem where teenagers Becca and Izzy get ready for Halloween and Becca’s 16th birthday. As expected, antics take place and surprise! The Sanderson Sisters are back! Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprised their roles and brought the same captivating energy as they did in the original. Although predictable, Hocus Pocus 2 will join the first in the Halloween hall of fame and forever be a favourite.

4. The Bear

Starring Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), The Bear shares the story of Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, an award-winning New York City chef de cuisine, when he returns to his hometown of Chicago after the untimely death of his brother. Taking over the family restaurant, Carmy must learn to lead his team all while dealing with his brothers’ debt.

The Bear showcases talent in a small changing set with a large amount of character and does a great job at bringing the anxiety of a professional kitchen right to your living room. The soundtrack in itself is enough to boast about. I will eagerly be waiting for the renewal of season two.

5. Abbott Elementary

Coming off an Emmy win, Abbott Elementary is back for its second season funnier than ever. The show follows a group of teachers as they navigate how to be good at their job with little to no help and a principal who definitely isn’t qualified for the position.

The characters are lovable in all their awkward glory as they share their stories in a mockumentary style. Abbott Elementary is a fresh sitcom with a refreshingly funny take on the American school system, and Quinta Brunson hopefully has more to come.